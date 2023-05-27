Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dh10 million has been allocated for the purchase of books from the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, to be gifted to school libraries.
The initiative aims to nurture a reading culture and enrich educational and cultural resources by providing a diverse collection of books and reference materials across UAE schools.
This notable increase in funding, up from last year’s grant of Dh6 million, highlights the UAE’s commitment to culture and its strategic vision of fostering an enlightened and knowledge-driven society. It also reflects the longstanding support of the UAE’s leadership for the publishing industry and the broader cultural sector, which was pioneered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, during the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 1981.
read more
- Dh11 million book about birds perched at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
- Abu Dhabi welcomes largest floating book fair aboard Logos Hope
- UAE: 9 winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award take home Dh750,000 each
- UAE: Biggest edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair starts today with 500,000 titles, 2,000 events
The week-long fair, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will conclude tomorrow, May 28.