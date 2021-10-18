Sharjah: The upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will showcase a staggering 15 million books from over 1,500 publishing houses.
The books include 1.3 million “unique titles” from around the world, including 110,000 making their SIBF debut when the fair opens from November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
SIBF 2021 will bring together 85 writers and artists from 22 countries and present 970 events, including cultural sessions, shows, seminars and workshops.
The latest edition will offer publishers from over 38 countries a platform to showcase titles in various languages and genres.
Book signing corner
This year, the book signing corner will feature local and foreign authors who will be signing their books for fans covering a variety of genres including poetry, fiction, history, literary criticism, translations, cookbooks, children’s literature, arts, legal research, and archaeology, among others.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, which organises SIBF, said: “The international event provides a great impetus to the publishing sector and brings authors and publishing professionals closer to their readers.”
Publishers by country
This year, Egypt tops the list of countries participating in SIBF with 295 publishers, followed by 250 from the UAE, 138 from the UK, 112 from Lebanon, 93 from Syria and 76 from Jordan.
India is participating with 87 publishers, followed by US with 48, 26 from Italy, 16 each from Canada and Brazil, 14 from Spain, and 12 each from Mexico and France.
Nine countries will debut in SIBF, including Colombia, South Sudan, Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.