Participants at the Child Safety Forum 2021 in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Child Safety Forum 2021, organised by the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA), has called for consolidated efforts by local, regional and international entities to create a unified framework of action to raise awareness on child protection. The forum also released a ten-point recommendation to protect children from sexual abuse, both online and offline.

The recommendations released at the conclusion of the forum:

1. Establishing a permanent national committee entrusted to follow up and monitor direct and indirect practises of abuse against children, both online and offline — be it physical, abusive digital content or games etc., and warn the community of such dangers through official media outlets.

2. Creating a national index to measure the achievement of target objectives that reinforce children’s safety and protection against all types and forms of abuse.

3. Offering training courses and workshops to enable parents as well as social and academic organisations to identify signs of direct and indirect sexual abuse.

4. Organising events and activities to raise children’s awareness of risks associated and enhance their communication skills to be able to address such issues with their parents.

5. Strengthening coordination between parents and social and educational entities and unite efforts to uphold children’s protection and ensure their healthy growth.

6. Coordinating with international authorities and overseas organisations and harness best practices in monitoring, handling and reducing incidence of child abuse.

7. Organising a special edition of the Child Safety Forum to impart vital strategies to parents on protecting their children from any form of abuse.

8. Raising awareness on child safety legislations in the UAE and highlight penalties associated with it.

9. Recognising the long-term psychological impact on children who have experienced abuse and prioritising appropriate treatment for them.

10. Focusing on streamlining response related to child abuse cases with health care, psychological and criminal agencies, during the various stages of caring for children who have been abused.

Held under the theme, ‘Keep their Innocence’, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah on Wednesday, the day-long forum brought together more than 100 federal and Sharjah-based government officials and a host of child welfare experts.

Strengthening child protection mechanisms

The second panel discussion at the forum, titled ‘Methods to prevent child abuse — defining mechanisms and responsibilities of families and community’, identified protection mechanisms and analysed the role of family, society and institutions in preventing child abuse. It also highlighted the need to educate parents and experts on the importance of reporting sexual abuse cases and discussed methods of addressing the psychological effects of sexual abuse and support mechanisms for children in such cases.

Faisal Al Shimmari speaks at the forum. Image Credit: Supplied

Greater cooperation

Moderated by media personality Yousef Al Hammadi, the session brought together Faisal Al Shimmari, founder and chairman of Emirates Child Protection Association; Lt Col Abdulrahman Al Tamimi, director of Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior; Iman Abdullah Hareb, director of Social Protection Department, Ministry of Community Development; Ghanima Al-Bahri, director of Care and Rehabilitation, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children; and via a recorded message from the United States by Chris Newlin, MS LPC, executive director of National Children’s Advocacy Center.

Lt Col Abdulrahman Al Tamimi emphasised that a child’s protection and care are responsibilities of all members of the community. Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking at the forum, Lt Col Al Tamimi emphasised that a child’s protection and care are responsibilities of all members of the community and that greater cooperation was essential to protect children from any form abuse. He said: “Awareness plays a major role in preventing abuse or violence against children. Consolidated efforts are essential to creating a unified framework of action, and so is launching awareness campaigns targeting the entire ecosystem of children, parents and the community.”

Need for supportive ecosystem

Calling for forging partnerships with international stakeholders and experts to learn about successful experiences and best practices, Faisal Al Shimmari said: “The Emirates Child Protection Association seeks to expand the scope of child protection and care through a comprehensive framework applied by all public departments including child, family and community departments. We also aim to bring child care within the domain of public interest.”

Iman Abdullah Hareb, said Legislations in the UAE reinforce the importance of protecting children and recognise their status as vital stakeholders in a cohesive community. Image Credit: Supplied

Emphasising that a supportive ecosystem that champions social responsibility will help protect children, Iman Abdullah Hareb, said: “Legislations in the UAE reinforce the importance of protecting children and recognise their status as vital stakeholders in a cohesive community. Federal Law No 3 of 2016 concerning child rights focuses on the importance of protecting the child even within the family and entrusts their safety to the parents, but do not absolve them if the child is abandoned or neglected and is not given due protection.”

Frontline responders

Ghanima Al-Bahri pointed out the importance of ensuring that psychological treatment is given top priority in cases of violence, as the impact of abuse could lead to depression, despair and suicidal tendencies, in addition to aggravated levels of anxiety. She added that frontline responders must be well-equipped to offer psychological first aid provide initial support for children in an appropriate manner.

Ghanima Al-Bahri pointed out the importance of ensuring that psychological treatment is given top priority in cases of violence. Image Credit: Supplied

In a recorded audio message Chris Newlin explained that comprehensive protection offered by the centre to child victims of physical and psychological abuse is achieved through the concerted efforts of a multidisciplinary team of institutions and entities.

Importance of collecting evidence

In a recorded message, Chris Newlin said that all reported cases of violence and abuse against children are attended to immediately. Image Credit: Supplied

Explaining the centre’s system of functioning, he said that all reported cases of violence and abuse against children are attended to immediately. Experts are chosen to speak with the child and every piece of evidence is collected in a precise and detailed manner. The child is also transferred to a psychological treatment centre to receive adequate care during the process of investigation. Newlin applauded the efforts of the UAE and commended CSD’s initiatives to provide adequate child care and protection.