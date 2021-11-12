Sharjah Private Education Authority will be participating in the 14th edition of Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 14-16. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will be participating in the 14th edition of Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 14-16, 2021.

It is one of the most prominent events in the field of education in the Middle East.

Organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, under the slogan ‘Innovate Today, Celebrate Tomorrow’, GESS will run with the participation of elite keynote speakers and educators from all over the world. They will share their experiences and visions on best practices and the latest trends in the education sector.

The event will include live seminars and case studies, innovative sessions, panel discussions and workshops, where hundreds of companies will display the latest educational products and services, educational solutions and the latest technologies adopted by those involved in the academic field.

Meeting the needs of modern classrooms

GESS will provide educational professionals with a platform, allowing them to learn about innovative solutions to address learning problems and share their ideas and experiences on latest teaching methods that meet the needs of modern classrooms and change the way students learn.

Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, chairperson of SPEA, said that through SPEA’s participation in this year’s edition, the authority seeks to maximise the benefit, given the importance of this event. It provides the opportunity to communicate with education experts from all over the world and share innovative teaching strategies, practical solutions in developing students’ knowledge and skills, meeting their needs and helping them achieve better academic results.

Developing curricula and teacher empowerment

Ali Al Hosani, the director of SPEA, explained that SPEA was constantly seeking to participate in events and exhibitions concerned with education. It aims to share educational experiences, acquire more experiences and review the developments of different educational systems worldwide to be integrated and applied.