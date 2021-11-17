Dubai: Students got into formation depicting the shape of “100K” at Expo Dubai 2020 on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion of 100,000 students from UAE government schools having visited the Expo since its opening on October 1.
Pictures of the formation and well wishes were tweeted on Wednesday by Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.
“I am proud of this great achievement and we will, God willing, contribute to more educational achievements and activities in our country and to our sons and daughters in our public schools,” she tweeted.
“Today [Wednesday], I was delighted to share with our students the number ‘100’ in front of Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, to celebrate our pride in receiving Expo’s 100,000 students from government schools.”
The Expo School Programme offers free tickets, exclusive to UAE schools, for students to explore the three Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), as well as various pavilions celebrating the legacy and future of the UAE. There are a number of other initiatives for students under the overall school programme at Expo.