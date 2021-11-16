Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday announced that all schools and educational institutions will resume classes on campus with full capacity, starting from the second semester that begins in January 2022.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued the updated protocols for the reopening of educational institutions with the full attendance of students and teaching staff across the country.
The updated protocols were issued during NCEMA’s weekly media briefing on Tuesday.
Schools had started a gradual return towards normalcy this semester after the recent easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
Booster shot
The authority advised students and teaching and administrative staff to take the booster vaccine against COVID-19 in light of the spread of mutated variants around the world, to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment at all educational institutions across the emirates.
Vaccination is compulsory for university dorms, and those exempted need to show a weekly negative PCR test before entering their dorms.
The competent authorities in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will monitor all educational institutions to ensure their adherence to precautionary and preventive measures.
Schools in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi had already resumed classes on campus in the first semester with full capacity.