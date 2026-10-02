The framework sets standards for deploying AI in judicial settings while protecting rights and legal safeguards. It is also intended to support the quality, efficiency and reliability of judicial and administrative services as the system adopts more advanced technologies.

AI-powered virtual assistant: Launched on a pilot basis for marriage, notary and attestation services, the assistant is designed to simplify customer transactions and provide a more interactive experience. The pilot will be evaluated and improved using user feedback before expanding to other services.

At the start of the new judicial year, Sheikh Dr Sultan congratulated members of the Judicial Council, the judiciary and administrative teams, wishing them success in carrying out their responsibilities and serving justice and the rule of law.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.