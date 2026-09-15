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Sharjah moves to tighten property rules on lost and abandoned

Draft law sets rules to safeguard, return or dispose of lost assets

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah skyline
Sharjah skyline
Asad Alvi

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has discussed a draft law regulating lost and abandoned property in the emirate, as part of efforts to strengthen public services and ensure property is handled, safeguarded and returned to its rightful owners.

The draft law sets out procedures for receiving and protecting lost and abandoned property, tracing and returning it to its owners, or disposing of it in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

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The council directed its General Secretariat to refer the draft legislation to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion.

The issue was discussed during the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to further develop government services across all sectors, with a focus on adopting advanced systems and continuous improvement.

The council stressed the importance of a proactive approach to government services, making them easier for customers to access while improving their effectiveness, efficiency, quality and speed.

The discussions were part of broader efforts to enhance the quality and development of government services, ensure they continue to meet community needs, strengthen social cohesion and harmony, and support a decent standard of living for all members and segments of society.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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