1. Titan sub tragedy: Hamish Harding’s sons talk of his larger-than-life presence

Duo describe him as the best father, full of wisdom and constant generosity

2. Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Sharjah announces free parking

Motorists urged to use parking spaces properly during Eid holidays

3. Dubai’s population crosses 3.6 million for the first time

Milestone reached by 1% rise in Quarter 1 of 2023, show figures by Dubai Statistics Centre

4. Summer deals in UAE: Shoppers get a double deal - price drops and up to 80% discounts

Shoppers see prices drop as inflation eases ahead of DSS 2023 opening

5. Eid Al Adha travel from UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers 20% discount

Promotion applies for bookings made on June 26 and for travel dates until September 30

