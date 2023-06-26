Abu Dhabi: Ultra-low-fare carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 20 per cent discount on selected flights for a limited period, the airline said on Monday.
The promotion applies for bookings made on June 26 (00:01 – 23:59 GST) and for travel dates until September 30, providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities this Eid Al Adha.
The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel during Eid, allowing adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets, with must-see destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recently announced the addition of its 10th aircraft to the fleet and added some destinations to its ever-expanding network, including the popular route to Cairo (Egypt).
Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating exciting and affordable opportunities for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We welcome the Eid holiday with 20 percent off our already ultra-low-fare fares, and travellers can make this Eid memorable by treating themselves to incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft over the summer period and beyond.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.
All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft and A321 ceo aircraft.