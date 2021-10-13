Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has accredited six of its centres in Al Dhafra to provide COVID-19 rapid PCR test results within five hours. These rapid PCR tests are available at the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed, as well as the SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centres in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Delma, Liwa and Marfa.
Members of the public who wish to receive their COVID-19 results within five hours will need to pay in advance Dh250 at the time of registering for their screening appointment.
SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centres in Al Dhafra are open for 12 hours from 8am to 8pm. The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed operates from 8am to 10pm.
The rapid COVID-19 result can be obtained via SMS, as well as through the Al Hosn app and SEHA app.
Al Dhafra Hospitals provides specialised COVID-19 services covering all the cities in Al Dhafra region across its facilities in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Silla, Delma, Liwa and Marfa, with a capacity of up to 3,500 checks per day. Appointments are available through the SEHA app.
To ensure PCR rapid test results are delivered in record time, all COVID-19 screening services centres in Al Dhafra region are equipped with the latest devices and technologies and supported by SEHA’s highly qualified and trained medical, nursing and administrative teams.