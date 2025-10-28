UAE observatory captures breathtaking 32-hour image of the distant 'Lion Nebula'

The glowing hues result from ionised gases energised by UV light from two giant stars
Abu Dhabi: The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi desert, has captured a breathtaking image of the “Lion Nebula” following an intensive 32-hour observation session.
Named for its lion-like shape sculpted by vast clouds of gas and cosmic dust, the nebula lies in the constellation of Cepheus, around 10,000 light years from Earth. Spanning roughly 270 light years across, the image shows light that began its journey towards Earth around 8,000 BC. Travelling at 300,000 kilometres per second, it would take light 270 years to cross the nebula’s immense width, offering astronomers a remarkable window into one of the universe’s grandest deep-space structures.
The image reveals the Lion Nebula’s distinctive hues, created as gas particles are ionised by ultraviolet radiation from nearby stars, notably two giants, HD 21156 and HD 211853, each about 20 times the mass of the Sun. The rich red tones represent ionised hydrogen, while the blue shades indicate ionised oxygen.
Using a specialised optical filter to reduce light pollution, astronomers at the observatory enhanced the visibility of these delicate details, producing a vivid portrait that captures the delicate balance between starlight, gas, and cosmic dust, a true masterpiece of the night sky.
