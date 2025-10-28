GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Science

UAE observatory captures breathtaking 32-hour image of the distant 'Lion Nebula'

The glowing hues result from ionised gases energised by UV light from two giant stars

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE observatory captures breathtaking 32-hour image of the distant 'Lion Nebula'
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi desert, has captured a breathtaking image of the “Lion Nebula” following an intensive 32-hour observation session.

Named for its lion-like shape sculpted by vast clouds of gas and cosmic dust, the nebula lies in the constellation of Cepheus, around 10,000 light years from Earth. Spanning roughly 270 light years across, the image shows light that began its journey towards Earth around 8,000 BC. Travelling at 300,000 kilometres per second, it would take light 270 years to cross the nebula’s immense width, offering astronomers a remarkable window into one of the universe’s grandest deep-space structures.

The image reveals the Lion Nebula’s distinctive hues, created as gas particles are ionised by ultraviolet radiation from nearby stars, notably two giants, HD 21156 and HD 211853, each about 20 times the mass of the Sun. The rich red tones represent ionised hydrogen, while the blue shades indicate ionised oxygen.

Using a specialised optical filter to reduce light pollution, astronomers at the observatory enhanced the visibility of these delicate details, producing a vivid portrait that captures the delicate balance between starlight, gas, and cosmic dust, a true masterpiece of the night sky.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures the spectacular Dubai Mall Fountain in all its grandeur. Recently reopened, the dancing fountain stands as a dazzling symbol of innovation and human ingenuity — where art, water and light come together in perfect harmony.

Reader photos: Fireworks, fountains and golden sunsets

2m read
Heavy rain fell in parts of UAE.

Rain likely in parts of UAE over the next few days

1m read
Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

2m read
UAE observatory spots asteroid hours before earth flyby

UAE observatory spots asteroid hours before earth flyby

2m read