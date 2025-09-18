GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Science

UAE observatory spots asteroid hours before earth flyby

Al Khatim Observatory takes images of asteroid FA22 before its closest approach to earth

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
UAE observatory spots asteroid hours before earth flyby

Abu Dhabi: The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomy Center and located in the Abu Dhabi desert, successfully detected and captured images of an asteroid early Thursday morning — seven hours before it made its closest approach to Earth. The observation was part of a global campaign to safeguard the planet from potential asteroid threats.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, said the asteroid, designated FA22, was first discovered on March 29 and measures about 200 metres in diameter. It passed Earth today at 07:41am UTC, at a distance of 826,000 kilometres — roughly twice the distance between Earth and the Moon.

The observatory recorded the asteroid at 04:40am UAE time, carrying out precise astrometric measurements to determine its position and track its movement. Moving at a rapid pace of 2.5 arcminutes per minute — the equivalent of the Moon’s diameter every 12 minutes — the observation was particularly challenging, Odeh noted.

He stressed that the participation of an Arab observatory in such global initiatives highlights the region’s growing role in planetary defence and in strengthening early-warning systems. It also helps build national expertise in observation, analysis, and data processing.

Odeh added that the observatory’s ability to meet the International Asteroid Warning Network’s (IAWN) requirements with speed and accuracy underlines the UAE’s credibility in scientific research and reflects the country’s vision of using science to serve humanity, while reinforcing its regional and global leadership.

The observation was part of the international campaign coordinated by IAWN, which is led by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), and involves leading observatories and specialised centres worldwide monitoring asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Eng. Salem bin Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of UAE Space Agency

UAE Emirates Asteroid Mission advances to assembly

2m read
Total lunar eclipse: Blood Moon dazzles UAE skywatchers

Total lunar eclipse: Blood Moon dazzles UAE skywatchers

7m read
Based on multiple alerts, space experts are monitoring this asteroid, designated 2025 OT7.

Airplane-sized asteroid to safely pass Earth on Aug 5

1m read
What happens to Earth if asteroid YR4 slams into Moon?

What happens to Earth if asteroid YR4 slams into Moon?

4m read