UAE observatory spots asteroid hours before earth flyby

Al Khatim Observatory takes images of asteroid FA22 before its closest approach to earth
Abu Dhabi: The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomy Center and located in the Abu Dhabi desert, successfully detected and captured images of an asteroid early Thursday morning — seven hours before it made its closest approach to Earth. The observation was part of a global campaign to safeguard the planet from potential asteroid threats.
Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, said the asteroid, designated FA22, was first discovered on March 29 and measures about 200 metres in diameter. It passed Earth today at 07:41am UTC, at a distance of 826,000 kilometres — roughly twice the distance between Earth and the Moon.
The observatory recorded the asteroid at 04:40am UAE time, carrying out precise astrometric measurements to determine its position and track its movement. Moving at a rapid pace of 2.5 arcminutes per minute — the equivalent of the Moon’s diameter every 12 minutes — the observation was particularly challenging, Odeh noted.
He stressed that the participation of an Arab observatory in such global initiatives highlights the region’s growing role in planetary defence and in strengthening early-warning systems. It also helps build national expertise in observation, analysis, and data processing.
Odeh added that the observatory’s ability to meet the International Asteroid Warning Network’s (IAWN) requirements with speed and accuracy underlines the UAE’s credibility in scientific research and reflects the country’s vision of using science to serve humanity, while reinforcing its regional and global leadership.
The observation was part of the international campaign coordinated by IAWN, which is led by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), and involves leading observatories and specialised centres worldwide monitoring asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth.
