GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Science

Stunning Milky Way captured over Abu Dhabi desert

Astronomy team photographs nebulae and star clusters in rare clear-sky session

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Stunning Milky Way captured over Abu Dhabi desert
@AstronomyCenter/X

Abu Dhabi: A team from the International Astronomy Center captured striking images of the Milky Way’s arm from the Abu Dhabi desert on Thursday evening, September 25, 2025, offering a breathtaking view of the galaxy’s core.

The photographs revealed thousands of stars scattered across the night sky, along with several prominent nebulae and star clusters, including the Lagoon Nebula (M8) and the Trifid Nebula (M20), both located toward the galactic centre.

The team noted that the Milky Way’s arm was visible to the naked eye — a rare sight made possible by the desert’s clear skies and minimal light pollution. Observers also identified some of the brightest stars in the Sagittarius constellation, along with numerous celestial objects catalogued as M, NGC, or IC, which refer to nebulae, clusters, and galaxies.

The observation team — Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Anas Mohammed, and Mohammed Odeh — carried out the session at the private observatory of Mashaal Al Mutairi, who hosted the group.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

MBZ Foundation for Humanity announces $11m grant

MBZ Foundation for Humanity announces $11m grant

3m read
Red alert out as dense fog engulfs parts of UAE

Red alert out as dense fog engulfs parts of UAE

1m read
Abu Dhabi's rehab center warns against narcotics

Abu Dhabi's rehab center warns against narcotics

4m read
The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah – Al Wadi Desert

7 ways RAK is catching up with Dubai, Abu Dhabi

2m read