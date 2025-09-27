See Saturn's rings: Stargazing event at Al Qudra Desert tonight

The program for the evening is simple and straight-to-the-point. It kicks off with an Event Introduction at 8.15pm, quickly followed by a Sky Mapping Session at 8:30 pm where you will learn about the constellations and celestial stories. A dedicated Q&A Session is scheduled for 9.10pm to answer all your cosmic questions. Most importantly, the observation of Saturn and other celestial objects through powerful telescopes will be available for attendees throughout the entire evening.