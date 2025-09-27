See Saturn's rings: Stargazing event at Al Qudra Desert tonight

Observe Saturn and other celestial objects through powerful telescopes
Dubai: The Al Qudra Desert in Dubai is hosting a special, must-see stargazing event focused on the planet Saturn. Scheduled for September 27, 2025, the event runs from 8:00pm to 11pm. For a ticket price of Dh100 -120, you can secure your spot for a night under the UAE's clear desert sky. This is an exciting and accessible way to experience deep-sky observation, organised by the experts at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center.
The program for the evening is simple and straight-to-the-point. It kicks off with an Event Introduction at 8.15pm, quickly followed by a Sky Mapping Session at 8:30 pm where you will learn about the constellations and celestial stories. A dedicated Q&A Session is scheduled for 9.10pm to answer all your cosmic questions. Most importantly, the observation of Saturn and other celestial objects through powerful telescopes will be available for attendees throughout the entire evening.
This unique experience offers more than just viewing; you will also get the chance to learn and practice mobile astrophotography, allowing you to capture a photograph of Saturn's magnificent rings directly through the telescope using your phone. This event provides an uncomplicated, clear, and unforgettable opportunity to view the famous ringed planet up close in the heart of the UAE desert.
