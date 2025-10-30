Geometry of Glamour: Piaget’s ‘Shapes of Extraleganza’ finds form in Abu Dhabi

For Abu Dhabi, the collaboration carries its own symbolism. In recent years the city has leaned hard into culture as an act of nation-building, trading in oil’s gravity for art’s luminosity. Piaget’s presence here, under the careful eye of ADIO, folds neatly into that narrative: global luxury meeting local heritage, the precision of La Côte-aux-Fées meeting the poetics of the Gulf. “Abu Dhabi’s evolving cultural scene offers the perfect canvas for bold creativity and artistic dialogue,” said Piaget CEO Benjamin Comar. It’s corporate diplomacy, yes - but also accurate. The city has become a testing ground for new expressions of elegance, where Western craftsmanship and Arab modernism can share a single aesthetic vocabulary.