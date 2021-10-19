Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in Dubai on Thursday except for multistorey parking areas.
RTA also announced the timings of its services during the holiday on Oct. 21 marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The revised service timing applies to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).
Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing Centres) and Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Thursday 21 October 2021.
During the holiday, the Dubai Metro service will be running on both the Red and Green Lines from 5am to 1am, and the Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am.