Dubai: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge on Thursday, October 21, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH.)
However, parking will not be free in certain areas including: Al Hisn Street (Bank Street), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyouk, Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz. The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.