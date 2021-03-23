Professor M. Abubaker, principal of Scholars Indian School, died in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday at the age of 60 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Tributes have been pouring in for an Indian school principal who died of cardiac arrest in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday.

Professor M. Abubaker, principal of Scholars Indian School, died at the age of 60, his son Mohammed Manthoos said.

He leaves behind his wife Mumtaz, besides Manthoos and daughter Khadeeja Mathooma.

Manthoos told Gulf News his father was irreplaceable. “He was the best father. Today is a sad day for the family and the Indian fraternity in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Habib Mundol, chairman of Scholars Indian School, said: “Abubaker joined the Scholars Indian School in 2006. As a principal, he was a gentleman and very good with parents and students. What I noticed about him was that he was a very systematic and organised person. He would deal with all parents’ enquiries in a systematic manner. Abubaker would answer every email from parents. He took a lot of interest with students’ extra-curricular activities and encouraged them to take part in competitions.”

Abubaker was much loved among the Indian fraternity in Ras Al Khaimah. He was hailed as a leader, a mentor and a kind and generous human being.

CBSE counsellor

He worked for 30 years in various schools in India and the UAE. Besides his job as a principal, Abubaker served as a counsellor for CBSE students on matters related to behavioural, emotional, social and academic issues. He was also treasurer for Gulf Sahodaya - a body of CBSE school principals from GCC countries.

Taju K, working as academic supervisor for Scholars Indian School, said he was honoured to have worked with a gentleman like Abubaker. “He was not just a principal, but a mentor and guide for all the staff. He was not like a boss at all. He believed in empowering his staff and students and that is what he did.”

Milin Mariya Abraham, 18, a class 12 commerce student in the school and also head girl for the institution, said she and the entire school were in a state of shock with the news of the principal’s death. “Professor Abubaker was my principal since I was in elementary school up until high school.Today, we did not lose just a principal, we lost a great leader, supporter and teacher.”

Dr. Prasanna Bhaskar, principal, Ideal English School, Ras Al Khaimah, said, “He was a kind person, full of positivity. We interacted every other day for community welfare issues and the development of our students. His death is a great loss to us.”

Taju said his tireless efforts to provide better education for students bestowed him with several prestigious accolades from government bodies in India and the UAE.

Sindhu Suresh, a Mathematics teacher in the school for high school students, said: “I am at a loss for words. I just spoke to him last evening regarding school work. We are all in shock.”