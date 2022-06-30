I made a credit card payment of Dh1,500 through the Emirates NBD (ENBD) bank app on April 21. The transaction however did not go through.

I visited the branch to find out about this and was told to call customer service. I called the customer service and logged a complaint on April 29.

I was told that the transaction was pending in the system and I will be contacted within a day or two to resolve this. No one contacted me.

On May 9, I spoke to an agent and was told that the bank processed this payment finally on May 6 and that he will send me a form stating this fact. However, the amount has not been credited to RAK Bank, nor did I receive any form.

On May 11, an agent told me that the payment was processed on April 21 itself (the day I made the payment) after a delay of a few hours. He also promised to send me the form stating that this payment was released from the bank, yet I have not received anything. Dh1,500 is stuck and no one has any idea where it is. In the meantime, I have been charged with Dh162 finance charges from RAK Bank as they did not receive the payment on time.

I have been a customer of ENBD for the past 11 years. This experience has been disappointing in terms of bad customer service. Please help me resolve this.

From Ms Swati Shetty

Dubai



Ms Shetty updates: I was contacted by ENBD and the amount has now been credited to my credit card account. I truly appreciate Gulf News’ support in getting this resolved. Thank you once again for your assistance.



The management of Emirates NBD responds: We are pleased to inform you that our Group Customer Experience team has been in touch with Ms Swati Shetty and resolved the matter to her satisfaction.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.

