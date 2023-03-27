On September 28, 2022, the bank charged me with annual fees plus VAT. After talking to customer care, I have been told that the card is chargeable now. And annual fees are levied for year 2022-23 as I didn’t use card for Dh24,000 annually in year 2021-2022. They said that they sent me an email during July 15, 2022 to July 18, 2022 informing me about it. However, I cross-checked my emails, and I never received such email from the bank on my registered email ID.

I requested the bank to provide exact details of mail (date/time/sender ID, etc.) or copy of email showing it is sent to me. But the bank is just referring me from one team to another, to no avail.

I requested the bank to waive off these charges since I am not using this card nor any of its offers, and owing to my long term relations and as a one-time gesture, then I will close this card. However, the bank is saying they cannot do it and offered me points of 50 per cent amount as best possible deal.

I am not fine with it. Irrespective of amount, since I never received any communication from the bank informing it’s chargeable going forth and charges are for next year, so I haven’t used any services for which I am being charged in advance that too without my consent. Plus how can they inform customers in 2022 that card needs to be used during 2021 for Dh24,000 else its chargeable! May I request your intervention to resolve this?

From Mr Amit Kaple

Dubai



The management of FAB responds: “FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with the customer, and the charged amount has been reversed.”



Mr Kaple responds: Thank you for the support extended by Gulf News. Please note, FAB has asked me to spend Dh3,000 on my credit card in the next 30 days. If I comply, then only reversal of Dh300 annual charges will happen. I have spent Dh3,000 plus on card on priority so that I can proceed with card closure. I am skeptical to continue with such banking provider to avoid such incidences in future leaving a bad taste with a customer.

