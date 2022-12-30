I have been charged a cash advance fee of Dh99 plus vat Dh4.95 by Emirates NBD for an online Binance transaction for purchasing crypto for US$100 (Dh367). I made a formal complaint to reverse the charges, yet they denied. I checked online on the Emirates NBD website with regard to their claim stating that online crypto currency purchase is imposed with cash advance fee. However, there was no statement claiming such a fee.
Moreover, I have done similar online transactions for Binance using credit cards from other banks and they never charged any cash advance fee.
From Mr Shahidhun Mahmood Makeen
Dubai
The management of Emirates NBD responds: We are pleased to inform you that our Group Customer Experience team has been in touch with Mr Shahidhun Mahmood Makeen and resolved the matter to his satisfaction.
We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.
Mr Makeen responds: Thanks a lot, Gulf News, for your intervention and support to resolve this issue. I have been contacted by Emirates NBD customer service and they have reversed those charges on my credit card. I very much appreciate your support.
(Process initiation: July 28. Response from organisation: August 2. Reader confirmation: August 2.)