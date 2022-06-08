I would like to share my deep frustration with Emirates NBD (ENBD) bank of three fraud transactions totaling Dh39,119 on February 21, 2022.

I am holding ENBD’s highest tier Infinite credit card for seven years without a single dispute and never miss bill payments (I set 100 per cent auto payment). I am also very well aware to never leave physical credit card and my mobile phone out of my sight as well as to not share OTP with anyone regardless of the reason.

On February 21 at 1am-1.20am, three transactions were made with OTP entered successfully. All three transactions were made to CODE4GAME in N.NOVGOROD (Russia) in Russian Rubble currency. Since I already live alone and was asleep at that time, I can confirm no one has access to the OTP SMS on my mobile phone.

I have never been to Russia or made a purchased in Rubble currency. I also do not do gaming. At 7am, I noticed the SMS and immediately informed ENBD to block the card, submitted dispute form and also made request for credit extension while investigation is ongoing. I also scanned my mobile phone multiple times in case of malware (result is negative).

From February 22 to April 10, I did not receive a single phone call, email or SMS from ENBD on the progress. I made multiple calls to customer service and physically followed up at the ENBD headquarter in Deira (three times) to request for updates or in case there was any other action required from me. All I was told was: “Investigation still on going and will take up to 60 - 90 days. Wait for update.”

Meanwhile monthly statement was issued on time as usual with full bill including those fraud transactions reported. The ENBD staff still continue to update to me with the same response: “Investigation still on going.”

On April 11, after calling customer service and insisting to speak to a supervisor, I finally was told that the fraud team has concluded that “OTP has been entered and customer is liable to pay.” The conclusion made on March 11 (one month ago!) and no one bother to inform me at all. ENBD also does not present any supportive document from the investigation at all.

When asked why ENBD never informed me so I could have taken action, the supervisor apologised on behalf of ENBD and urged me to make a police report immediately as next step.

At this stage, No further explanation from investigation or alternative solution offered. I am left alone and forced to pay 100 per cent of the bill or face the interest just three days before the bill deadline.

I am very disappointed the way ENBD handle the issue and treat a loyal customer with highest tier membership. I am also still very concerned about the ENBD OTP breach.

From Mr Eriyanto Tungadi

Dubai



The management of Emirates NBD responds: We are pleased to inform you that our Group Customer Experience team has been in touch with Mr Eriyanto Tungadi and provided him with the necessary clarifications regarding his claim.

While we cannot comment on the specifics of individual cases to maintain confidentiality and privacy, we confirm having followed the appropriate procedures. The Bank has assisted Mr Tungadi to the fullest extent.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.