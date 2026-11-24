The 15th edition features 175 artists from 60+ nationalities and over 200 artworks.
Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival will return for its 15th edition from January 22 to February 14, 2027, bringing together 175 artists from more than 60 nationalities at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.
Organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research and presented by Rakbank, the festival will showcase more than 200 artworks under the theme 'Lost in Translation'.
Entry is free, with visitors able to explore exhibitions across the heritage village. The outdoor exhibition will remain open until March 31, 2027.
The festival will feature a range of artistic formats, including:
Photography, painting and drawing
Sculpture and installations
Video art and digital art
Live performances and interactive workshops
Masterclasses and guided tours
Special culinary experiences, including a Michelin-starred pop-up from the UK
The programme will bring together local and international artists, cultural institutions and diplomatic missions, with further details about participating artists and events expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Curated by international curator Sharon Toval, this year's theme, 'Lost in Translation', explores how people understand and interpret the world differently.
The concept goes beyond language to examine emotions, culture, identity, memory and technology. It also asks whether people can connect despite their different experiences and perspectives.
The exhibition is divided into three chapters:
Dislocated Identities: Explores displacement, estrangement and the disruption of personal identity.
Inventing Home: Examines belonging through memory, relationships and shared rituals.
The Space Between: Looks at the creative possibilities of living between cultures, identities and experiences.
The festival will be held at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, one of the UAE's best-preserved traditional pearling settlements.
The village, established in the late 16th century by the Za'ab tribe, features restored houses, courtyards and narrow lanes. It is also included on the UAE's UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.
The historic setting will serve as the backdrop for the festival's indoor and outdoor exhibitions.
Here are the key details visitors need to know:
Event: Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival 2027
Edition: 15th
Dates: January 22 to February 14, 2027
Outdoor exhibition: Until March 31, 2027
Venue: Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, Ras Al Khaimah
Theme: Lost in Translation
Artists: 175 from more than 60 nationalities
Artworks: More than 200
Curator: Sharon Toval
Entry: Free
Tickets: rakart.ae
Workshop and masterclass bookings: Open in December
The festival was established in 2013 as an exhibition featuring 30 local artists. It has since developed into an annual cultural event and a year-round platform supporting artists through exhibitions, residencies, grants and other programmes.
Dr Natasha Ridge, executive director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said the festival had grown into a platform connecting artists and audiences from the UAE and around the world.
She said the 2027 theme reflected the UAE's multicultural society and aimed to encourage dialogue and understanding across different communities.
Rakbank, which has its roots in Ras Al Khaimah, is the presenting partner for the 15th edition. The bank said its support reflected its commitment to the emirate's cultural development and creative community.
The 2026 edition attracted more than 38,000 visitors.
The festival is a non-profit initiative and does not sell artworks. Sponsorship support is reinvested into the event.