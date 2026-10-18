Dubai to host global project management forum in 2027

Four-day event will explore AI, smart cities, sustainability and crisis readiness
Dubai: How can ambitious ideas be turned into successful projects that improve people’s lives? This will be a key focus of the 12th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), scheduled to take place from January 10 to 13, 2027.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday that the forum will be held under the theme “From Vision to Impact”, bringing together government officials, business leaders, international experts and project management specialists to discuss the future of planning and delivering major projects.
The four-day event will focus on how artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure and crisis preparedness can help governments and businesses deliver projects more efficiently.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the forum is jointly organised by RTA, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI).
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the forum’s theme reflects Dubai’s approach to transforming ambitious plans into practical achievements.
“The theme of the 12th edition, ‘From Vision to Impact’, captures the essence of Dubai’s experience and its approach to delivery, built on clarity of vision, sound planning, swift execution and measuring the impact of projects on people’s lives and society.”
He said effective project management plays an important role in supporting economic growth, improving quality of life and preparing cities and organisations for future challenges.
Since its launch in 2014, the forum has grown into an international platform for exchanging expertise and discussing new approaches to project planning and implementation.
According to Al Tayer, its previous 11 editions attracted more than 25,000 participants and over 450 speakers, including decision-makers, industry experts and project management specialists.
The 2027 forum will cover four main themes and 12 specialised topics, addressing some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing governments and businesses.
This theme will examine digital transformation, innovation, organisational readiness and data-driven decision-making.
Discussions will focus on how advanced technologies can help organisations improve planning, make faster decisions and respond effectively to changing circumstances.
Experts will explore the development of smart cities, sustainable infrastructure and projects that support long-term economic and social development.
The discussions will highlight how cities can balance population growth, efficient use of resources and residents’ well-being while developing infrastructure capable of meeting future needs.
Artificial intelligence and automation will be major topics under this theme.
Sessions will examine how AI-powered tools, digital solutions and improved coordination between project teams can increase productivity, accelerate delivery and improve project outcomes.
Experts will also discuss flexible project management approaches that allow organisations to adapt to changing requirements.
This theme will focus on preparing organisations to deal with unexpected disruptions, risks and crises.
Topics will include risk assessment, crisis preparedness, leadership, decision-making and strategies to keep essential operations and projects running during challenging situations.
Preparing for future challenges
Al Tayer said the forum’s themes were developed following a specialised workshop involving government and private sector representatives, strategic partners, academics and project management experts.
The selected topics reflect international priorities, particularly the growing importance of technology, sustainability and organisational resilience.
The forum will also provide opportunities for government entities, businesses and industry specialists to build partnerships, exchange experiences and explore practical solutions to project delivery challenges.
Organisers said the 12th edition will place greater emphasis on translating knowledge and innovative ideas into measurable results.
Beyond discussing emerging trends, the event will examine how organisations can adopt new technologies and management practices to deliver projects that generate lasting economic and social benefits.