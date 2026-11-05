A 9,000-title library and 150 courses support inmate rehabilitation in Ras Al Khaimah.
Ras Al Khaimah: More than 5,000 inmates at Ras Al Khaimah's Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution have benefited from an education programme offering over 150 courses since 2011. Its prison library, with more than 9,000 titles, has also earned international recognition from UNESCO.
The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning has recognised the library as one of its leading practices for 2026, highlighting education's role in rehabilitation, personal development and inmates' successful reintegration into society.
The achievements were highlighted during a two-day international dialogue organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research on November 4 and 5. The event brought together 25 government officials, experts and specialists from the region and around the world to discuss improving education in correctional facilities.
Held under the theme 'Education in Prisons: A Bridge Between Policy and Practice', the dialogue was organised in collaboration with UNESCO and the UNESCO institute for lifelong learning.
Participants included government officials, representatives of correctional and rehabilitation institutions, judicial authorities, and education and rehabilitation specialists.
Discussions explored how education can equip inmates with new skills, broaden opportunities and prepare them for life after prison, while identifying ways to expand quality learning programmes across the Arab region and internationally.
The partnership between the Al Qasimi Foundation and Ras Al Khaimah's Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution began in 2011 with the establishment of a prison library.
It has since evolved into a comprehensive education programme delivering more than 150 educational and training courses and benefiting over 5,000 inmates.
The library now houses more than 9,000 titles, giving inmates access to reading and learning despite restrictions on their freedom.
Dr Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said education remained central to the Foundation's efforts to create opportunities and build inclusive communities.
"Education is at the heart of everything we do at the Foundation. We firmly believe in its power to transform lives, open up new opportunities for individuals, and build stronger, more inclusive communities," she said.
Dr Ridge said the partnership had grown from a library initiative into a broader programme offering structured education and training.
"This achievement reflects our continued commitment to making learning opportunities accessible beyond the boundaries of traditional classrooms and enabling everyone to develop their abilities and realise their full potential," she said.
She added that bringing together regional and international experts would strengthen links between research, policymaking and practical initiatives, creating lasting benefits in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.
The dialogue examined ways to improve education in correctional and rehabilitation institutions across the Middle East and North Africa and beyond.
Key topics included the different learning needs of men and women, alternative education pathways, and the legislative and institutional frameworks needed to expand access.
The programme opened with remarks from representatives of the Al Qasimi Foundation and the UNESCO institute for lifelong learning.
A keynote address, 'Education, not incarceration: a global practice', was delivered by Dr Baz Dreisinger of John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York.
A workshop, 'Developing prison libraries into learning pathways', was led by Miguel Rivera Donoso, Coordinator of the prison libraries plan at Chile's National System of Public Libraries, under the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage.
It explored international experiences in turning prison libraries into inclusive learning spaces that go beyond providing books to encourage reading, support personal development and prepare inmates for reintegration.
Donoso said prison libraries could help inmates look beyond their circumstances and rediscover parts of themselves.
"A prison library is not simply a place where inmates go to read books and pass the time. In an environment where an individual's freedom is restricted, an effective library can become a key that opens up new inner horizons, allowing people to connect, or reconnect, with hidden aspects of themselves," he said.
Access to books and literature can help inmates develop an identity beyond the label of an offender, which might otherwise define their lives, he explained.
Rediscovering and reshaping their identities can encourage individuals to reconsider their values, broaden their outlook and take steps towards abandoning criminal behaviour.
"Reading, writing and sharing human experiences through literature can play a pivotal role in bringing about this transformation. Over the years, I have personally witnessed the profound impact these experiences can have on people's lives," Donoso added.
A roundtable moderated by Dr Matthias Eck of UNESCO examined institutional, policy and resource challenges to expanding education in correctional and rehabilitation facilities across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Participants discussed improving institutional coordination, strengthening cooperation and developing practical solutions to expand the reach and quality of educational programmes.
On the second day, discussions focused on translating policy recommendations into action.
Government representatives outlined how public institutions could support and develop education and rehabilitation programmes in correctional facilities in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.
The dialogue concluded with renewed emphasis on long-term institutional cooperation, international knowledge-sharing and evidence-based education policies.
Building on its more than decade-long partnership with Ras Al Khaimah's Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution, the Al Qasimi Foundation said it would continue supporting education to help inmates develop their potential, prepare for release and reintegrate into society.
Its collaboration with UNESCO and the UNESCO institute for lifelong learning has also created opportunities to strengthen links between research, public policy and practical implementation.
The wider goal is to expand educational opportunities in correctional facilities and deliver lasting benefits in Ras Al Khaimah, the Arab region and beyond.