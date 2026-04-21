The Ras Al Khaimah Prison Program was included as part of the emirate’s contributions to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, with the study underscoring its efforts to advance inclusive education within correctional settings since its launch in 2011.

At the centre of the initiative is a multipurpose prison library housing more than 9,000 titles. The facility also includes dedicated spaces for individual reading and group engagement, along with a private room for psychological counselling and therapy sessions. A reading club and regular communal activities further encourage participation and personal development.

The report also notes that more than 1,000 inmates have taken part in at least one educational course. Survey feedback referenced in the study indicates a renewed sense of hope among participants, as well as clearer pathways to reintegration into society. The case study also highlights the programme’s lasting impact on rehabilitation and personal growth.

Data cited in the study, provided by the Foundation, shows that nearly 25 per cent of the inmate population has accessed the prison library since its inception, with inmates and correctional staff adjusting their daily routines to make use of the facility.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we believe every member of our community has the right to learn, grow, and improve themselves, regardless of their circumstances,” said Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation. “The prison programme creates learning opportunities that are practical, purposeful, and responsive to the realities people face during and after incarceration.”

Since joining the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in 2022, Ras Al Khaimah has documented lifelong learning initiatives across formal, non-formal and informal settings, including correctional institutions. Within this framework, prison education is positioned as a key element of the emirate’s broader commitment to inclusive education, human rights, and equitable access to learning, supporting its vision of making high-quality educational opportunities available to all members of the community.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.