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UNESCO recognises RAK prison programme as learning leader

Prison education scheme in Ras Al Khaimah earns top international recognition

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UNESCO names RAK prison programme a regional leader in education
UNESCO names RAK prison programme a regional leader in education
RAK media office

Ras Al Khaimah : A prison education initiative in Ras Al Khaimah has earned international recognition after being featured in a case study by the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, highlighting its role as a regional model for correctional education.

The Ras Al Khaimah Prison Program was included as part of the emirate’s contributions to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, with the study underscoring its efforts to advance inclusive education within correctional settings since its launch in 2011.

Implemented by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional Facility, the programme provides inmates and correctional officers with access to educational resources and activities tailored to support both learning and psychosocial wellbeing.

At the centre of the initiative is a multipurpose prison library housing more than 9,000 titles. The facility also includes dedicated spaces for individual reading and group engagement, along with a private room for psychological counselling and therapy sessions. A reading club and regular communal activities further encourage participation and personal development.

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The programme offers a wide range of courses, including literacy in Arabic and English, small business and office management, information and communications technology (ICT), art, mental health first aid, and life skills.

According to the UNESCO case study, these efforts form part of Ras Al Khaimah’s broader shift toward rehabilitative, learning-focused correctional practices.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we believe every member of our community has the right to learn, grow, and improve themselves, regardless of their circumstances,” said Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation. “The prison programme creates learning opportunities that are practical, purposeful, and responsive to the realities people face during and after incarceration.”

Data cited in the study, provided by the Foundation, shows that nearly 25 per cent of the inmate population has accessed the prison library since its inception, with inmates and correctional staff adjusting their daily routines to make use of the facility.

The report also notes that more than 1,000 inmates have taken part in at least one educational course. Survey feedback referenced in the study indicates a renewed sense of hope among participants, as well as clearer pathways to reintegration into society. The case study also highlights the programme’s lasting impact on rehabilitation and personal growth.

Since joining the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in 2022, Ras Al Khaimah has documented lifelong learning initiatives across formal, non-formal and informal settings, including correctional institutions. Within this framework, prison education is positioned as a key element of the emirate’s broader commitment to inclusive education, human rights, and equitable access to learning, supporting its vision of making high-quality educational opportunities available to all members of the community.

The full UNESCO case study is available at:

https://www.uil.unesco.org/en/articles/ras-al-khaimah-prison-program-unesco-learning-city-ras-al-khaimah-united-arab-emirates.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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