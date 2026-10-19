AUS becomes hub for Arabic language, AI, and digital heritage with UNESCO Chair

“With the unprecedented speed and scale of advancement and use of AI, especially Large Language Models, language is playing a critical role in the way technology is transforming societies. We must ensure that the Arabic language, used daily by more than 500 million people, is fully contributing to and benefiting from these transformations. This is the aim of UNESCO and its Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Programme for the Arabic Language, and we are delighted to join forces with the newly launched UNESCO Chair in Arabic Language, AI and Digital Heritage to reinforce the role of Arabic as a global language of culture, science and innovation,” said Irakli Khodeli, Chief of Management of Social Transformations (MOST) and Foresight Section, Sciences Sector, UNESCO.