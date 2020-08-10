Ras Al Khaimah: Public help has been sought by Ras Al Khaimah Police in their search for a missing person.
The Emirati man, identified as Salah Hassan Bahlul Al Balushi, has been missing from his house in Ras Al Khaimah for more than three days now.
Police posted his picture on their social media platform.
Soon after the family of the missing Emirati man reported the issue to Ras Al Khaimah Police, a team was formed to investigate the issue and search for the missing person.
Police have urged people to contact them on 999 , 901 , 0506900183 or 0507000077 in case they have any information.