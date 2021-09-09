Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence rescued a 33-year-old Arab youth, identified as A.R., after he fell off a very rugged cliff in the Jebel Jais area here today.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said the Operations Room received a report at 7.25am on Tuesday, stating that an Arab youth had fallen down a mountain slope in Jebel Jais. A team from RAK Civil Defence was immediately moved to the spot. In the presence of Lieutenant-Colonel Salem Al-Shaer, Head of the Department at the centre, and Captain Matar Embassi, Officer of the Administration Center, the man was rescued using stretchers and ropes. A Civil Defence team from the Digdaga centre also joined in the rescue efforts. The young man was handed over to National Ambulance for him to be transferred to hospital for treatment. He had suffered moderate injuries.
Brigadier General Al Zaabi praised the professionalism of the civil defence squad members who participated in the rescue operation.
The authorities have urged all mountain climbers to exercise caution and keep away from mountain slopes as they go hiking.