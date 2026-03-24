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Rain in UAE: Jebel Jais temporarily closed due to unstable weather

Unstable weather closes Jebel Jais peak; authorities urge caution

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Jebel Jais closed temporarily, activities
Jebel Jais closed temporarily, activities

Authorities at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, have announced that the mountain will remain closed until further notice due to unstable weather conditions. The closure includes every tourist area and adventure activity at the Ras Al Khaimah’s peak.

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Officials urged visitors to avoid travelling to the mountain during this period and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation.

They also advised checking official channels for updates before planning any future trips, as safety remains the top priority.

The announcement comes amid forecasts of unsettled weather in the northern UAE, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and fog, which could pose risks to visitors and staff alike.

Safety first: Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely and will reopen the mountain once it is deemed safe for public access.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsUAE weatherWeather forecast

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