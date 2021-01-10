Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) is organising the process of serving kosher food at restaurants and food facilities in the emirate.
The initiative follows the signing of the UAE-Israel peace agreement and circulars issued regarding the provision of food for the Jewish community at hotel establishments.
Adafsa is responsible for ensuring restaurants’ and food facilities’ compliance with the requirements of the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification, and ensuing that all food is labelled ‘kosher’ and displayed in designated areas. It will also check the healthy and safety parameters of kosher products.