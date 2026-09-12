Philippine police officials join five-month UAE exchange programme

Programme to expose Philippine police to advanced security and training systems
Dubai: Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver has welcomed the participation of two Philippine police officials in a five-month international police exchange programme being conducted in Abu Dhabi.
Ver, together with Philippine Defense and Armed Forces attache Philippine Navy captain Romeo Maraña III, received police captains Zoe Laylo and Ian Christopher Bancoro of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) during a courtesy visit to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on September 10.
During the meeting, Laylo and Bancoro have briefed the ambassador on Napolcom’s participation in the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) Police Academy Exchange Programme.
The five-month programme provides participating law enforcement officials with an opportunity to gain practical knowledge, broaden their professional experience, and learn from policing practices in the UAE and other participating countries.
The discussions at the embassy has focused on how the exchange could help develop and enhance the participants’ skills, better preparing them for their professional careers and responsibilities in public service.
Ver has expressed his support for Napolcom’s active participation in international law enforcement programmes, highlighting the importance of continuous learning and professional development.
“Initiatives of this nature play a vital role in broadening knowledge, exposure, and skills,” wroted the Philippine Embassy on Facebook.
It added, “Continuous learning would not only benefit the participants themselves but also provide the opportunity to engage with and learn best practices from fellow participants.”
The exchange programme has been initiated in 2021 as a collaboration between the IACP, the MOI, the IACP’s World Regional Office in Abu Dhabi, and the Collin College Law Enforcement Academy in McKinney, Texas.
The programme has been designed to strengthen global policing through partnerships and the exchange of experiences and knowledge among law enforcement agencies.
For Philippine participants, the Abu Dhabi-based programme offers an opportunity to gain international exposure while developing skills that can support their work when they return to their duties in the Philippines.
The initiative has also reflected the UAE’s role as a platform for international cooperation and professional exchange in the field of law enforcement.