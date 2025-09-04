Young Emirati artist shines at ADIHEX 2025 with heritage-inspired art

Mouza Alkaabi blends tradition and innovation in art at ADIHEX
Abu Dhabi: Young Emirati artist Mouza Alkaabi has drawn attention at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, where she is showcasing her work across two booths.
For Mouza, the platform marks a milestone in her artistic journey, giving her the chance to present her talent to a wide audience of art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural supporters.
Mouza is the founder of “Charms.asap” and “MK Art”, two creative brands that reflect her blend of modern aesthetics and Emirati identity. Visitors can find her at booth 6210 until September 7, or view her work at her permanent space in Art Vibes Studio, Al Maqtaa Mall, Abu Dhabi.
Every painting on display is her own creation, each taking two to three weeks to complete. Her style leans towards realism, vividly capturing Emirati heritage and culture. Among her most admired works are portraits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
She also unveiled a new digital motion-responsive artwork of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, combining tradition with innovation and pushing boundaries in how heritage is expressed.
Her works are priced between Dh150 and Dh5,000, keeping them accessible to a broad audience while retaining artistic value.
Her booth has already drawn strong interest, including visits from dignitaries such as Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who praised her dedication to the art community.
She also welcomed Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting the growing recognition of her role in the UAE’s cultural and artistic scene.
