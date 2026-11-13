Why this former Dubai student turned down the American dream for the UAE

Originally from India, Sivakumar has moved to the Emirates 16 years ago. She has attended Dubai Modern Academy and graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS Pilani before moving to the US for a master’s degree in Robotic Systems Development.

The decision to return to the UAE was also about family, belonging, and the kind of future she wanted to build.

Dubai: After spending three years working in Silicon Valley and pursuing advanced studies in robotics in the US, Shivani Sivakumar had the opportunity to continue building her career in one of the world’s leading technology hubs. But for the 27-year-old, professional opportunities were only part of the equation.

“Having spent nearly 20 years here, the UAE is where I grew up, studied, and formed many of the relationships that matter most to me. Home is not just where you are born, it’s where you are built,” Sivakumar told Gulf News.

Despite the opportunities she found abroad, she says the UAE has remained the place where she felt most connected.

Her professional experience spans autonomous construction, warehouse, industrial and service robots, as well as humanoid robotics, with a focus on bringing robotic systems into practical, real-world applications.

“Dubai doesn’t just talk about the future, it builds it. This propelled me to go from being a consumer of that future to being a creator of it,” shared Sivakumar.

Events such as GITEX has also exposed her to emerging technologies, including humanoid robots, helping fuel her curiosity about how machines could interact with the physical world.

From the Dubai metro and the world’s tallest building to drone delivery trials, service robots, and the Museum of the Future, she has grown up watching the UAE embrace innovation.

Sivakumar’s interest in robotics has started taking shape while growing up in Dubai, a city where ambitious technological developments are part of everyday life.

“My upbringing in the UAE prepared me for that transition in ways I only fully appreciated later. Growing up in such an international environment had taught me to work with people from different backgrounds, adapt to different perspectives, and feel comfortable being part of a diverse team.”

That ambition has taken her to the US for postgraduate studies, where she focused on advanced areas of robotics, including computer vision, control systems, autonomous drones, humanoids, and AI-led human-robot interaction.

Her interest has gradually developed into a desire to understand how machines could perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and work alongside humans. She wanted to move beyond studying technology in theory and learn how to develop systems capable of solving real-world problems.

Returning to the Emirates has been a decision about more than career prospects.

“Living abroad helped me appreciate that connection more deeply. I valued the education, independence, and professional experience I gained in the US, but I also realised how much I wanted to be present for everyday life with my family,” recalled Sivakumar.

While the US offered valuable professional and academic opportunities, living abroad has also made Sivakumar reflect on what mattered most to her.

“Completing my education in Dubai gave me the foundation to take that next academic step, while watching the city grow encouraged me to think ambitiously about my own future.”

Studying alongside classmates from different nationalities and backgrounds has taught her to listen, collaborate, and appreciate different perspectives. Those qualities have later helped her navigate international academic and professional settings.

“It was a decision about the kind of life I wanted to build, with space for both meaningful work and the people I love.”

Ramadan and the UAE National Day celebrations have given her chances to experience the country’s different cultures and traditions.

She remembers friendships formed on the city’s distinctive yellow school buses, staying late for school cultural performances, and taking part in house competitions, including sports, debates, and quizzes. Family days, school celebrations, and time spent with friends and teachers have also remained memorable.

For Sivakumar, the UAE’s influence has went beyond education and professional opportunities. Some of her strongest memories are of growing up in Dubai and the everyday experiences that have shaped her childhood.

“Living here didn’t make us less connected to our roots. It made us more grounded.”

For Sivakumar, growing up in this environment has meant learning to embrace diversity without losing touch with her roots.

Celebrating Diwali, Eid, and Christmas with neighbours from different backgrounds have become part of life.

“At home, my parents kept our culture, language, and traditions alive. Outside, UAE taught us tolerance, respect, and how to belong without losing who we are,” described Sivakumar.

The UAE Golden Visa has further strengthened her connection to the country. She has received the residency under the distinguished student category, regarding the recognition as meaningful because it came from the country where she grew up and studied.

“It never asked us where we came from, only what we could contribute,” stated Sivakumar.

For her, belonging has been seen and felt in everyday experiences, from being able to walk home safely late at night to having family, friends, and familiar places close by.

Having experienced life in India, Europe, and the US, Sivakumar has come to appreciate the UAE’s unique combination of safety, opportunity, and cultural diversity.

After experiencing different parts of the world, the Emirates has served as the foundation of her family’s identity.

The UAE has given her family more than a place to live. It has provided her parents with a safe environment to raise their children and gave her an education and outlook that prepared her to work internationally.

“Being recognised by the country where I grew up was meaningful and it gave me greater confidence to imagine my future here.”

Her advice is to combine ambition with humility, respect the country’s culture, and look for ways to contribute to its future.

She has encouraged students to explore fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, software, hardware, and business, depending on their interests, while remaining grounded in the values taught by their families.

Sivakumar believes young people growing up in the UAE have access to opportunities that they should recognise and make the most of.

And her message to the next generation is, “Don't just live in the future, build it. And there is no better place to build it than the UAE.”

For Sivakumar, the journey from Dubai to the US has been an opportunity to develop the skills needed to work in advanced robotics. But the confidence to pursue that ambition has begun earlier in the Emirates.

“Think global, but respect local. You have friends from 200 countries. That’s your superpower. Learn to work with everyone, but also respect the culture and vision of the country that hosts you.”

She has highlighted that growing up along with people from various nationalities gives young UAE residents an advantage in an increasingly connected world.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.