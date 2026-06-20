UAE workers return to jobs with renewed confidence as uncertainty eases

For many residents, the period has reinforced why they chose the UAE as their second home. While businesses adjusted to changing regional circumstances, workers have noted that the country's stability, safety, and strong leadership gave them confidence that opportunities would continue to emerge.

Across the UAE, many workers are returning to their jobs with a renewed sense of purpose after months that tested patience, resilience, and planning. From hotels and corporate offices to transport and telecommunications services, expatriates have told Gulf News that they are grateful to be back at work and focused on the future.

Dubai: The alarm clocks are ringing earlier again. Uniforms are being pressed, work vehicles are back on the roads, and office routines are falling into place.

During the break, he has focused on staying informed, managing expenses carefully, and maintaining regular contact with his family back home. This has encouraged him to think more about long-term planning and financial preparedness.

“I am happy and relieved to return to work. The recent regional tensions created uncertainty and concern for many people, including workers like me. Now that the situation is stable, I feel more confident and hopeful,” exclaimed Khatri.

For Deepak Khatri, a chef who has spent 22 years in the UAE, returning to work after months of hotel renovations and leave has brought both relief and renewed motivation.

“I hope for peace, stability, and continued economic growth in the UAE. I am grateful for the opportunities available here and hope the coming months bring success, safety, and prosperity for everyone.”

Looking ahead, Khatri has expressed hope to continue developing his skills while supporting his family and building on the opportunities he has found in the UAE.

Like many expats, he has mentioned that the uncertainty was difficult because of the responsibility workers carry toward their families.

“It feels good and reassuring to be back at work after being asked to take some break,” described Karki.

For Kamal Jung Karki, a messenger at an advisory firm, who has resided in the UAE for 12 years, returning to work has restored a sense of normalcy.

“I am thankful that the UAE has remained safe and stable. Moving forward, I am hopeful that peace and stability will continue, allowing everyone to focus on work and their future with confidence.”

To stay prepared, Karki has adjusted his spending habits and postponed some non-essential plans while keeping in close contact with his family and following official updates. Despite the challenges, his confidence in the future has remained strong.

“The recent regional tensions created uncertainty and concern, especially for expats who have families depending on them back home."

Similarly, the experience has prompted him to take a closer look at his finances and future plans.

“It feels good to return to work and resume my normal routine after some time off since there was not much travel activity in the past months,” shared Gurung.

Dipesh Gurung, a limousine driver who has worked in the UAE for seven years, has bared that the slowdown in trips and flights over recent months meant less work and an unexpected break from his accustomed life.

“I am looking forward to working regularly, growing professionally, and achieving my goals. I hope the UAE continues to remain safe and prosperous, and I look forward to a positive future for everyone living and working here.”

Now back behind the wheel, Gurung has been eager to regain momentum and continue working towards his goals.

“The situation made me more cautious about my finances and future plans. I delayed some personal plans and focused on saving money and staying informed.”

“Even though business was slow, I continued working and stayed positive. I believe every challenge has a solution so I focused on doing my job well and helping my team.”

She has noticed a decline in business activity, with fewer guests and customers than usual, but chose to remain focused on her responsibilities.

“I am thankful to still have the opportunity to return to work. As we all know, it wasn't a very easy situation during the past months,” recalled Peace.

On the other hand, Ithalia Peace, a telecommunications agent who has been in the UAE for a year, has highlighted that the past few months were a lesson in adaptability and perseverance.

“I am looking forward for UAE to be stronger than ever. Despite the tough situation for the past months, we shall be more resilient moving forward.”

“To be here now, there is a clear direction on what my plans are for the future now that I'm on the right track again.”

Rather than discouraging her, the situation has given her a clearer perspective on her future.

The situation has become increasingly challenging as savings were used to cover monthly expenses.

“During the first month, it was manageable because it felt like a break from work, almost like a vacation. At the same time, it was a very frightening period because the conflict was intense and the uncertainty about the future was overwhelming,” explained Reveral.

For his part, Riz Reveral, a multimedia specialist who has spent 10 years in the UAE, the past few months have brought both uncertainty and reflection.

“I was given the opportunity to return to my home country, but I chose to stay in the UAE because I believe in the leadership and stability of the Emirates. I have high hopes for the country's future I believe that in the UAE there are always opportunities for a better tomorrow.”

Despite having an opportunity to return to his home country, Reveral has decided to remain in the UAE.

“The following two months were quite difficult because my savings were gradually being used for monthly expenses such as rent, food, and fuel.”

As businesses regain momentum and workers settle back into familiar routines, many are approaching the months ahead with renewed determination and a greater sense of purpose. Challenges may come and go, but opportunity, resilience, and hope remain firmly rooted in the UAE.

The circumstances have pushed many to save more carefully, plan responsibly, and appreciate the importance of staying connected with loved ones. It has also reinforced their confidence in the UAE as a place where people can build careers, support families, and pursue their ambitions.

Although their stories come from different industries and backgrounds, the workers have shared a common outlook of gratitude and optimism.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.