She beat 20 national champions with a coffee creation rooted in Emirati hospitality
Dubai: One cup of coffee has put the UAE on top of the global barista stage. Competing against 20 national champions from around the world, UAE representative Lablibell Bajarias has been crowned winner of the 2026 International Finals of the Lavazza Barista Challenge, held in Turin, Italy last March.
She has also received the Community Prize, voted for by the global Lavazza network. Meanwhile, South Africa's Daniel Smith has finished second, while Japan's Hiroto Suzuki came third.
Bajarias has claimed the title with her signature creation “Il Bosco” (The Forest). The drink has combined sustainability with flavour through ingredients including zero-waste dates coffee saccharum, lacto-fermented strawberry, cascara infusion, and butter-infused coffee.
But it has been the story behind the cup that mattered just as much.
“One of the things that has inspired me most is the UAE’s culture of hospitality. Here, you’re often welcomed with a cup of coffee as a gesture of warmth, generosity, and respect. That simple tradition has shaped the story I want to tell through my work,” Bajarias told Gulf News.
She has noted that she wanted every cup she serves to reflect that same sense of belonging.
“Through coffee, I hope to continue sharing the spirit of UAE hospitality and show that coffee is a universal language. It brings people together, creates meaningful connections, and reminds us that, despite our differences, we can always find common ground over a shared cup.”
Originally from the Philippines, Bajarias has moved to the UAE in 2013. Like many expatriates, she has arrived hoping to build a better future. Instead, she has discovered an entirely new career.
“What started as a job quickly became a passion when I discovered the world of coffee. Over the years, the UAE provided me with opportunities to compete, connect with the coffee community, and develop my skills on an international level. That journey eventually led me to represent the UAE in global competitions,” shared Bajarias.
Representing the country has been one of the proudest moments of her life.
“Although I was not born here, this country has given me opportunities and a platform to grow both professionally and personally.”
She has bared that the UAE's multicultural environment played a defining role in her success.
“Standing on that stage, I felt I was representing not only myself but also the whole coffee community in the UAE. Winning the international title was my way of giving back to the country and the community that has played such an important role in my journey.”
The victory has been months in the making. Bajarias has spent countless hours refining her recipe, rehearsing her presentation, and preparing every detail of her performance, all while working full time.
“It was very challenging to work nine to five and then straight to practice. I had to sacrifice sleep,” exclaimed Bajarias.
Moreover, the competition itself has brought other challenges.
“Every competitor was exceptionally talented. I had to find a way to make my presentation stand out on an international stage.”
Bajarias has mentioned that the biggest lesson was not about winning.
“I learned that success is not about perfection but about continuous improvement. Every setback became an opportunity to learn and become better.”
Now a world champion, Bajarias hopes her story encourages others chasing their ambitions in the UAE.
“Never underestimate what is possible when you combine hard work, passion, and perseverance. The UAE is a place where opportunities are available to those who are willing to learn, grow, and push beyond their comfort zones,” said Bajarias.
She believes success is not determined by where someone comes from.
“Your background does not define your limits. What matters is your commitment to your goals and your willingness to keep moving forward, even when the journey becomes difficult.”dub