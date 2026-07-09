Geekay Group accelerates global esports ambitions with ten qualifications for the Esports World Cup 2026

"When we invested in Geekay Esports, we weren't simply building competitive teams — we were investing in the future of sport," said Kishan Deepak Palija, CEO of Geekay Group. "Esports has become a global industry that rivals traditional sports in audience engagement, commercial partnerships, and international reach. Our vision has always been to build an organisation that can compete with the very best in the world. Qualifying across ten titles for the Esports World Cup 2026 is an important milestone, but it is only the beginning. We remain committed to developing world-class talent, expanding our competitive footprint, and establishing Geekay Esports as a globally respected esports organisation."