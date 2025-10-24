Poets from around the world will share their verses in a 12-day celebration of words
Sharjah: The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025) will turn verse into a vibrant celebration of culture and language as it hosts poetry evenings in eight different tongues — Arabic, Greek, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Russian and Tagalog.
Running from November 5 to 16, this year’s edition promises a truly global showcase of poetic voices. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the event will feature celebrated poets from around the world, offering audiences a rare chance to experience poetry as both a deeply personal art and a shared cultural experience.
The fair, which is one of the largest literary gatherings in the world, will host 2,350 publishers from 118 countries and welcome over 250 authors and creatives from 66 nations. More than 1,200 cultural and artistic activities are planned across the 12-day event.
Among the highlights of the Arabic sessions are Saeed Al Mana, the acclaimed Saudi poet known for his appearances on the TV show Sha’er Al-Rayah, and Hamad Al-Buraidi from Qatar, the author of Mulhimat Thikrayati and Marahil. Both will bring their reflective and emotional works to life on stage, connecting traditional Arabic verse with modern themes.
This year’s Guest of Honour, Greece, will be represented by poet, translator and publisher Danae Sioziou. Her award-winning collections — Useful Children’s Games, Possible Views, and Letters — have been translated into over 15 languages. Sioziou’s work, often exploring identity and memory, has earned her Greece’s National Prize for New Authors and the Yannis Varvris Prize.
Adding a contemporary edge, Canadian poet and spoken word artist Saara Ali will perform both written and improvised pieces in English. Known for her collection Barefoot: A Seeker’s Journey, Ali’s poetry explores emotion, connection, and the power of spoken language.
Urdu poetry will take centre stage with an impressive line-up of poets from across the region.
Among them is Dr Zubair Farooq, the first Emirati poet to write in Urdu, with over 40 collections to his name including Shiddaten, Sard Mausam Ki Dhoop, and Ek Arab Jab Urdu Bole.
Joining him is Ataul Haq Qasmi from Pakistan, a veteran columnist and playwright whose works Kaalam Tamaam and Majmooa have been translated into multiple languages.
Also featured is Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, a prolific writer with more than 75 works in Urdu, Punjabi and English. The Pride of Performance recipient will share his poetic reflections from his book Aaina-e-Maah-o-Saal.
From India, Syed Ijazuddin Shah, better known as Popular Meeruthi, will bring humour and satire to the stage. His works like Hans Kar Gudguda De and Ghalib Aur Main are known for their wit and playful tone.
The Urdu segment will also include Dr Tahir Shahir, a long-time writer for Dunya TV’s Hasb-e-Haal, and Rehman Khan, the Indian comedian and writer known for his trilingual humour across Urdu, Hindi and English.
Adding an international touch, US-based poet Khalid Irfan, author of Chutki Me Zaafraan, will deliver his signature blend of satire and social commentary.
Representing Punjabi poetry is Syed Suleman Gilani from Pakistan, whose works Meri Baten Hain Yaad Rakhne Ki and Thodraj Jiha Has Lu mix lyrical emotion with wit.
From India, Surendar Sharma, known for his humorous Urdu verse and awarded the Padma Shri in 2013, will share selections from Mujh Se Bhala Na Koi and Buddhimnaanon Ki Murkhtaaen.
One of India’s most celebrated poets, K. Satchidanandan, will represent Malayalam and English literature. With over 30 poetry collections and translations in 17 languages, his work has earned him honours including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the Indo-Polish Friendship Medal, and Italy’s Order of Merit. He was also considered a potential candidate for the 2011 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The Poetry Café will feature leading Russian literary voices such as Maxim Zamshev, editor-in-chief of Literaturnaya Gazeta, Russia’s oldest literary newspaper. Zamshev has published over 20 poetry collections and a thousand other works, translated into several languages.
Also performing is Mikhail Levantovskiy, whose writing has appeared in literary magazines such as Yunost and Sibirskie Ogni. His debut novel, Invisible Saratov, was published earlier this year.
The fair will also honour Filipino poetic traditions through Luna Sicat Cleto, an award-winning poet, novelist and playwright. Her bilingual collection Bago Mo Ako Ipalaot — published in German and Filipino — earned recognition from the German foundation Litprom. Cleto, who has received the Palanca Awards and the Madrigal-Gonzalez Best First Book Award, will share the rhythm and storytelling power of traditional Tagalog tanaga verse.
