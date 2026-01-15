Left hand in right hands: 10-hour surgery reattaches Pakistani expat’s arm in Abu Dhabi

The next step involved stabilising the two forearm bones using plates and screws, followed by the delicate repair of blood vessels, muscles, tendons and nerves. Two arteries and four veins were restored to ensure proper blood flow, while the patient was given blood thinners to prevent clotting. Once the internal repairs were complete, the skin was sutured.

Three days later a skin graft was applied to areas where tissue had been lost. The hand was then placed in a cast to keep it elevated. In total, six units of blood were transfused during the procedure, and anaesthetists monitored the patient to prevent reperfusion injury, a complication that could affect the heart or kidneys. The surgery aimed to restore the hand’s ability to grasp and move.