How this Palestinian expat is building healthier communities across the UAE

When he arrived at the end of 2016, he wasn't thinking about building fitness communities. He came with an engineering degree, a job as a civil engineer, and the same ambition to build a better future.

At the heart of those early mornings is Fuad Naser, a Palestinian expatriate whose own journey in the UAE began very differently.

In parks, along running tracks, and on cycling routes, people from various nationalities gather before sunrise. Some are chasing a personal best. Others are taking their first steps towards a healthier lifestyle. Many arrive alone but leave having found a community.

Dubai: Long before Dubai's morning traffic begins and office towers fill with commuters, another kind of movement is already underway.

“Although my professional background is in engineering, my true passion has always been sports and community building.”

Originally from Palestine-Jordan, Naser spent his first three years working in engineering. But while his profession was construction, his real passion had always been elsewhere.

“I moved to the UAE with an engineering background and a passion for creating something meaningful,” Naser told Gulf News.

It has been an ambitious idea, but one he believed could thrive in the UAE.

Those qualities have given him the confidence to pursue a dream that extended beyond fitness. He wanted to create a space where people from different backgrounds could come together, improve their health, and build lasting friendships.

“What attracted me most was Dubai's vision, safety, innovation, and its openness to people from all over the world. The UAE is a place where new ideas are welcomed and if you have the determination to make an impact, you'll find endless opportunities,” described Naser.

For Naser, choosing the UAE has never been just about employment opportunities.

The communities have been designed to be inclusive, whether someone is taking their first steps into running or preparing for a marathon. Apart from the community sessions, the organisation has also offered structured running programmes tailored to different goals, helping beginners and experienced runners alike.

Soon after, it has also expanded to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, bringing together residents from diverse cultures and fitness levels.

Around eight years ago, Naser has founded what would become the 5:30 Sports communities. It has started with 5:30 Run in Dubai before growing to include 5:30 Yoga, 5:30 Cycle, and 5:30 Ihsan, a community focused on charity activities.

“These communities were built to inspire people of all fitness levels to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle. Today, we continue to bring people together through running, cycling, yoga, and wellness initiatives that unite different cultures and backgrounds,” shared Naser.

“One of the biggest challenges was starting from scratch, building a network, earning trust, and turning an idea into reality in a new country,” recalled Naser.

“The UAE's supportive entrepreneurial environment, along with the encouragement I received from the community and local partners, gave me the confidence to keep growing. Every challenge became an opportunity to learn, improve, and innovate.”

Rather than looking for quick wins, he has focused on consistency and self-improvement. He has invested in his own education, becoming a certified running coach, certified personal trainer, and fitness instructor while continuing to build practical experience.

“What drives me is seeing the positive difference these initiatives make in people's lives. Sport has the power to unite communities, inspire healthier lifestyles, and create opportunities to give back, and I'm proud to contribute to the UAE's vision of building happier and healthier communities,” exclaimed Naser.

Through the 5:30 Ihsan community, the group has regularly supported charity runs, fundraising initiatives, and wellness events that raise awareness for meaningful causes. It has also collaborated with organisations and brands to encourage greater participation, inclusivity, and social impact.

While running, cycling, and yoga are at the centre of the movement, Naser says the mission has always been beyond exercise. Giving back has been equally important.

“The UAE encourages collaboration and supports individuals who want to make a positive impact which has motivated me to continue expanding our programmes and creating meaningful experiences for the community.”

He has also credited the country's focus on health, wellness, and active living for creating the ideal environment for initiatives like his to flourish.

“The UAE has given me the freedom to innovate, connect with people from diverse backgrounds, and transform an idea into a thriving community,” stated Naser.

Looking back on nearly a decade in the country, Naser believes the UAE has shaped both his personal and professional journey.

“My advice is simple, be patient, stay consistent, and don't be afraid to dream big. If you remain committed to your goals and embrace opportunities, the UAE offers an incredible platform to grow both personally and professionally,” said Naser.

For anyone hoping to build a future in the UAE, his advice reflects the journey he has lived.

Meanwhile, Naser's proudest achievement isn't simply the size of the communities he has built. It's seeing people who once struggled to run a few hundred metres complete races they never imagined possible. It's watching strangers become training partners and lifelong friends. It's seeing sport become a reason for people to give back through charity and community service.

That is the real legacy of the movement he has formed before dawn all those years ago. It isn't measured by kilometres run or finish lines crossed, but by the thousands of lives connected through a shared belief that when people move together, communities grow stronger.

“Most importantly, remember that your journey isn't just about achieving your own success. It's about creating a positive impact on the people and community around you.”

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.