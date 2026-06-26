“I was jealous of everyone who were winning awards,” she told Indian Express's Screen. She added that her films would repeatedly reach the final rounds of the National Film Awards, only to fall short. “Every year, my films were considered as the best chosen films in the final rounds of the National Awards… and I was getting disappointed. And that was the time when I really wanted a National Award. I was winning others, but what you don’t get, you crave for that the most,” she explained.