Verstappen, Hamilton wary of Silverstone pitfalls

Besides the late charge by third-placed Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes which would have unnerved lesser drivers, Verstappen, who was overwhelmingly voted Driver of the Day, also won his toe-to-toe battle against Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, evoking the heady days of their bitter rivalry.

Max Verstappen has suddenly begun to see the funnier side of things. For a man who has constantly criticized the new F1 car regulations, the Red Bull driver delivered a spectacular performance in his team’s home race in Austria, finishing a close second behind Mercedes’ George Russell.

"What was satisfying is that this was the first time I felt like actually I could fight for the win," he said. "To be that close to a win, I think is great effort from the team. They have worked really hard to get these upgrades on the car here, and this is the first time, I think, in the race where I felt really competitive."

"Here (in Austria) you have long straights and big braking zones, so you can charge the battery. There you have long straights but in a fast corner, for example, so you can't really charge the batteries, and then the next straight you don't have a lot to spend. It's going to be a tough one."

"Silverstone, I love the track, but I did a few laps on the simulator, I just started laughing. It felt like a different track, to be honest. You barely have battery around the lap. It's just constantly flat. So yes, it's going to feel very different compared to what we are used to around Silverstone, because of the layout of the track," he said.

Racing at Silverstone, one of the oldest tracks on the F1 schedule, will leave the cars starved for power, the Dutchman predicted. The cars charge their batteries using energy from braking, but Silverstone doesn't have enough heavy braking to provide the energy needed for its long straights, he said.

It was much cleaner this time, as both Verstappen and Hamilton showed what they bring to the sport with yet another battle for the ages. While the Red Bull ring with its long straights and big braking zones allowed drivers to recharge their batteries and hence put on a show, Verstappen laughed when asked about the next race in Silverstone.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.