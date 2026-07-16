Resurgent Hamilton eyes Schumacher's record

Ferrari driver closing in on Mercedes duo as he goes for sixth win in Belgium
Lewis Hamilton is not chasing shadows anymore. The seven-time world champion has rediscovered his mojo in his second year with Ferrari and is busy chasing records and titles again.
On Sunday, the British driver returns to one of his favourite circuits for the 20th consecutive year this weekend in pursuit of a victory for Ferrari to equal Michael Schumacher's record six Belgian Grand Prix wins.
After finishing third behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and fellow-Briton George Russell of Mercedes at his home British GP two weeks ago, Hamilton is now bidding for an eighth title.
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, who reeled off a record five straight 'maiden' wins earlier this year, leads the title race for Mercedes on 179 points, after nine races, 25 clear of Russell and 32 in front of Hamilton.
But the 19-year-old has failed to score in two of his last three races while Ferrari have found resurgent form and unexpected power to score wins for each driver in the last three outings. Antonelli’s lead of 66 points at one point of the season has now halved.
"Reliability issues have cost us points," admitted Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.
"In a championship as competitive as this, it's something we cannot afford. There's no value in having pace if we don't get the results."
If his car is reliable, and Mercedes recover their power and straight-line speed advantage, Antonelli and Russell will be the men to beat, but Hamilton, with all his experience and his rediscovered drive, will be a contender, as will four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Red Bull's Verstappen has a trust issue with his car and will need to regain it fast if he hopes to stand any chance of challenging Mercedes and Ferrari.
The Dutchman, for whom Belgium is a second 'home' race – his mother is Belgian and he was born in Belgium – where he is always backed loudly by his 'orange army', aims to add to his three previous wins. But he departed Silverstone cursing a failed rear wing on his car for a second time.
After a disappointing home race in Britain, champions McLaren also need to prove a point.
Oscar Piastri won last year ahead of team-mate and defending champion Lando Norris, another son of a Belgian mother, with Leclerc, winner in 2019, third.
Energy management will once again be an issue on a power-hungry high-speed circuit with fast straights and sweeping corners, often prone to dramatic changes of weather leading to dramatic races.
"It could be tricky with the limitations on the straight, but historically, we have done well here," said a hopeful Verstappen. "So, let's see and hope for the best."