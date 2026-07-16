Resurgent Hamilton eyes Schumacher's record

On Sunday, the British driver returns to one of his favourite circuits for the 20th consecutive year this weekend in pursuit of a victory for Ferrari to equal Michael Schumacher's record six Belgian Grand Prix wins.

If his car is reliable, and Mercedes recover their power and straight-line speed advantage, Antonelli and Russell will be the men to beat, but Hamilton, with all his experience and his rediscovered drive, will be a contender, as will four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

"In a championship as competitive as this, it's something we cannot afford. There's no value in having pace if we don't get the results."

But the 19-year-old has failed to score in two of his last three races while Ferrari have found resurgent form and unexpected power to score wins for each driver in the last three outings. Antonelli’s lead of 66 points at one point of the season has now halved.

"It could be tricky with the limitations on the straight, but historically, we have done well here," said a hopeful Verstappen. "So, let's see and hope for the best."

The Dutchman, for whom Belgium is a second 'home' race – his mother is Belgian and he was born in Belgium – where he is always backed loudly by his 'orange army', aims to add to his three previous wins. But he departed Silverstone cursing a failed rear wing on his car for a second time.

Red Bull's Verstappen has a trust issue with his car and will need to regain it fast if he hopes to stand any chance of challenging Mercedes and Ferrari.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.