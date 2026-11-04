From boardrooms to mountains: How the UAE changed this British expat’s perspective on life and success

Cirelli has noted that the UAE’s merit-based culture has paved way for him to grow professionally, helping him secure important leadership positions with locally based companies.

Two years later, he got that opportunity, accepting a job in the UAE in 2014. It has turned out to be a life-changing decision.

Dubai: When Mauro Cirelli first visited Abu Dhabi in 2012, he was working as director of franchise operations for an Italian coffee shop brand. The company had just opened a store in the capital, and the visit has left a lasting impression.

“This healthy, constructive, shared values-based diversity has helped me grow both as a man and as a professional. These are learnings I will take with me for the rest of my life.”

“The UAE is an open book and what you write into it is what you get out of it. Opportunities are plentiful and the entire society is set in a way that growth is inevitable when you pursue it.”

“‘Look at me, how dedicated I am’ is the big mistake. We should be working smart, not hard.”

He has bared that many people fall into the trap of thinking that working harder and sacrificing more are signs of commitment.

“There is a fine line between passion and self-harm. We often mistake the long hours and the dramatic intensity with a heroic effort,” Cirelli told Gulf News.

For years, Cirelli has been focused on his career. Like many professionals, he has associated dedication with long working hours, stress, and constantly pushing himself. But in 2022, his health has forced him to reconsider that approach.

“My posture changed, my values realigned. I got the message and this is when I decided I wanted to live happily, every day.”

During that period, he has lived with the uncertainty of not knowing exactly what he was facing. The biopsy has eventually confirmed that the growth was malignant. The experience has changed his outlook completely.

He has been admitted to hospital immediately and underwent a stent procedure. Because of the cardiac treatment, he had to wait three months before doctors could carry out a biopsy on the growth.

The diagnosis has been devastating. Doctors have discovered a cancerous growth on his vocal cord and warned him that he was also at risk of a heart attack.

The consequences of ignoring that distinction has become frighteningly real for him. He has been experiencing a hoarse voice for several months but was too busy to visit a doctor. Then he has begun experiencing chest pains, prompting him to finally seek medical attention.

“I had finally swapped a corporate office for a tent in Wadi Shawka and a suit for shorts and boots,” described Cirelli.

Instead of spending his days in a corporate office, Cirelli has been spending more time outdoors, exploring the UAE’s natural landscapes and connecting with people who shared his interests.

That change in perspective has led to a new chapter in Cirelli’s life, the creation of Lost, also known as The Lost Hikers. What has started as a personal decision to embrace a healthier and happier lifestyle has turned into an active hiking and outdoor community.

The initiative is not simply about organising hikes. It is about creating an environment where people can step away from their routines, meet others, and discover the benefits of spending time in nature.

The outdoors have offered something he felt he had been missing, a sense of freedom, genuine connection, and enjoyment of the present moment.

“I never entertained the idea of leaving after the recent geopolitical issues for example. I made a point of shaking hands to anyone I would meet in a military uniform, to say thank you.”

For him, giving back to the UAE begins with loyalty and respect for the country he has called home since 2014.

“Giving back is a personal, inward journey before it is a philanthropic venture. You do it to reconcile with your God and with humanistic values,” shared Cirelli.

Cirelli believes that giving back starts with personal values and the way people choose to live their lives.

Looking ahead, Cirelli has hoped to work with different organisations on initiatives that deliver practical benefits to the wider community.

He has seen responsibility towards the UAE’s environment and culture as an important part of being a member of its community. When organising hikes and camping trips, he encourages participants to respect nature, leave outdoor spaces clean, and be mindful of local customs, particularly when interacting with farmers and people living in rural areas.

He wanted his community to help connect people’s outdoor experiences with local traditions, encouraging them to learn from Emiratis rather than simply explore the country’s landscapes as visitors.

From families gathering for barbecues to children playing in open spaces and groups spending time in the wadis, he has pictured a lifestyle that more residents could embrace.

One of Cirelli’s biggest ambitions is to help newcomers and residents appreciate the UAE’s outdoor culture by learning from the people who have enjoyed these landscapes for generations.

His journey from corporate leadership to outdoor community-building has taught him that success is not measured only by professional achievements. Sometimes, it is about knowing when to slow down, appreciating where you are and finding happiness in the simplest experiences.

For Cirelli, that is what the UAE is ultimately about, a place where people from different backgrounds can come together, learn from one another, and build meaningful connections.

He has pointed to the sight of Emirati families enjoying a barbecue in Wadi Shawka as an example of the kind of experience that captures the country’s relationship with the outdoors.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.