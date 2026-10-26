Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Completing this acquisition takes us from agreement to delivery in building a highly capable European propulsion hub that complements and reinforces our global industrial footprint. CMD brings proven expertise in piston engines and advanced propulsion technologies, and our role is to help it grow, investing in its people, facilities and technology so it can meet the demand we see across unmanned, maritime and automotive markets. Together, we will accelerate the development of competitive, export-ready products for our customers.”