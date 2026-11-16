Beyond the traditional fund: Investors look for more choice and greater control

Direct investment is not inherently riskier, but governance capability has to develop alongside investment capability. The practical question is which functions an investor should manage internally, and where experienced external professionals can provide oversight and support.

The infrastructure behind investment decisions

Jersey has a practical role here. An investor can retain its capital, investment team, asset selection and portfolio construction, while using a Jersey special purpose or holding structure and accessing independent directors, administration, legal and accounting support, valuation support, compliance, monitoring and reporting, as required.

This is not about transferring investment control. It is about ensuring that the work around an individual investment is carried out effectively, with clearly allocated responsibilities and effective investor oversight.

That expertise matters because assets have different servicing requirements. Infrastructure, private credit, property and technology investments may each need different arrangements. Jersey's finance industry employs more than 14,000 people across legal, administration, accounting, governance, compliance and investment services, with experience spanning alternative asset classes.

At the end of June 2026, total pooled investment funds business in Jersey stood at $799.2 billion (funds of one, co-investment and special purpose vehicles are estimated to be significantly higher). Alternative asset classes represented 88 per cent of regulated funds business, including significant private equity and venture capital activity.

There is an established basis for cooperation with the UAE. Jersey's professional and commercial links with the Middle East span investment, corporate structures, private wealth and Islamic finance. Jersey Finance has maintained a UAE presence since 2011 and its regional hub in DIFC since 2018. Jersey Finance's September roundtables in Dubai and Abu Dhabi built on these longstanding relationships, exploring greater investor choice and the governance required to support more tailored structures.

Political and fiscal stability, legal and regulatory certainty, strong governance and depth of professional expertise are all relevant when investors choose a jurisdiction to support their assets. Those are strengths Jersey can offer alongside the UAE's growing investment ecosystem.

Making structures easier to use

Jersey is also making access to that expertise more straightforward. Certain historic consent requirements have been removed for a range of non-fund structures, including specified professional investment structures and co-investments. These first-phase changes are intended to reduce unnecessary approval steps.

Where a fund remains the right solution, the Jersey Private Fund has also evolved in response to changing market requirements. Its previous 50-investor/offer restriction was removed in 2025, the professional-investor definition has broadened and qualifying applications can be authorised within 24 hours. By June 2026, assets under management in Jersey Private Funds had reached $130.91 billion, up 15.2 per cent year-on-year, and 850 JPFs were registered.

The objective is to retain Jersey's governance and regulatory quality while removing unnecessary friction.

Partnership built on choice and governance

For UAE investors, there is no single structure that will suit every asset or strategy. Pooled funds, co-investments and direct ownership can sit alongside one another; the right choice depends on what an investor wants to own, how involved it wishes to be and the time horizon it has in mind.

International financial centres can complement this choice by providing legal, administrative and governance infrastructure around cross-border investment. Jersey's proposition is straightforward: investors can retain control of their investment decisions while drawing on established expertise for the responsibilities that accompany them.

As private markets offer more routes to investing, strong structures and sound governance will matter just as much as investment choice itself.