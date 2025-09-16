GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Emirati CEO criticises British podcaster adding Dubai tour date, despite his controversial remarks

DMCC chairman hits back at Chris Williamson but urges him to experience Dubai first-hand

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
British reality star turned podcaster Chris Williamson recently called Dubai “soulless” and “one of the most awful places on the planet.” Yet he still added the city to his 2026 tour. Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of the DMCC, responded with an open letter, challenging Williamson’s claims and inviting him to experience the city through the eyes of its residents.
British reality star turned podcaster Chris Williamson recently called Dubai “soulless” and “one of the most awful places on the planet.” Yet he still added the city to his 2026 tour. Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of the DMCC, responded with an open letter, challenging Williamson’s claims and inviting him to experience the city through the eyes of its residents.
DMCC

Dubai: British reality TV star turned podcaster and YouTuber, Chris Williamson, has sparked debate online after describing Dubai as having “very little soul” and going so far as to call it “one of the most awful places on the planet”. Strong words, yet not strong enough to keep him from adding the city as a stop on his upcoming tour.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), was not about to let the jab slide. In an open letter posted on his Substack, he took aim at what he saw as Williamson’s hypocrisy, criticising Dubai on his Modern Wisdom podcast while still banking on its audience to fill seats at his Self Discovery Dubai Live 2026 event.

“It is unclear what metrics you’re using to summarise what makes Dubai ‘one of the most awful places on the planet’,” bin Sulayem wrote. “Not so awful that you’re returning for your Self Discovery Dubai Live 2026 event … which questions the integrity of your own soul, but perhaps worse, shows an arrogance that you feel you can insult a city like Dubai and expect it to go unnoticed.”

Williamson first aired his comments on his podcast, before cutting them into short clips for social media, the kind of bold soundbites designed to rack up likes and engagement.  The podcast episode ticked every familiar stereotype about Dubai - a place of skyscrapers without character and a supposed lack of authenticity. 

Bin Sulayem, however, countered point for point. He argued that Dubai is more than the clichés, a city built on trade, home to hundreds of nationalities, offering stability, peace, and opportunity to millions who have chosen to build their lives here. While critics are entitled to their opinions, he made it clear that he would defend Dubai against what he views as lazy, one-dimensional takes.

And yet, despite the sharp rebuttal, bin Sulayem extended an olive branch. Far from shutting Williamson out, he welcomed him in. “It is clear that you’ve not had the opportunity to experience what Dubai truly has to offer,” he wrote, adding that Williamson’s comments felt “out of cadence” with his usual approach to thoughtful discussion.

Going a step further, bin Sulayem, alongside Dubai-based radio host Kris Fade, even invited Williamson to experience the city through the eyes of its residents and locals. “Through this lens, you will see what Dubai truly has to offer, and gain a better understanding of the common threads that bind our communities together,” he wrote.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

1h ago2m read
Race to Dubai's top 5 joins DP World Tour Championship

Race to Dubai's top 5 joins DP World Tour Championship

2m read
Skip the expensive flights, bus tours from Dubai to Salalah offer comfort, guided sightseeing, and great value this summer.

UAE long weekend: Travel Dubai to Salalah by bus

4m read
Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

2m read