DMCC chairman hits back at Chris Williamson but urges him to experience Dubai first-hand
Dubai: British reality TV star turned podcaster and YouTuber, Chris Williamson, has sparked debate online after describing Dubai as having “very little soul” and going so far as to call it “one of the most awful places on the planet”. Strong words, yet not strong enough to keep him from adding the city as a stop on his upcoming tour.
Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), was not about to let the jab slide. In an open letter posted on his Substack, he took aim at what he saw as Williamson’s hypocrisy, criticising Dubai on his Modern Wisdom podcast while still banking on its audience to fill seats at his Self Discovery Dubai Live 2026 event.
“It is unclear what metrics you’re using to summarise what makes Dubai ‘one of the most awful places on the planet’,” bin Sulayem wrote. “Not so awful that you’re returning for your Self Discovery Dubai Live 2026 event … which questions the integrity of your own soul, but perhaps worse, shows an arrogance that you feel you can insult a city like Dubai and expect it to go unnoticed.”
Williamson first aired his comments on his podcast, before cutting them into short clips for social media, the kind of bold soundbites designed to rack up likes and engagement. The podcast episode ticked every familiar stereotype about Dubai - a place of skyscrapers without character and a supposed lack of authenticity.
Bin Sulayem, however, countered point for point. He argued that Dubai is more than the clichés, a city built on trade, home to hundreds of nationalities, offering stability, peace, and opportunity to millions who have chosen to build their lives here. While critics are entitled to their opinions, he made it clear that he would defend Dubai against what he views as lazy, one-dimensional takes.
And yet, despite the sharp rebuttal, bin Sulayem extended an olive branch. Far from shutting Williamson out, he welcomed him in. “It is clear that you’ve not had the opportunity to experience what Dubai truly has to offer,” he wrote, adding that Williamson’s comments felt “out of cadence” with his usual approach to thoughtful discussion.
Going a step further, bin Sulayem, alongside Dubai-based radio host Kris Fade, even invited Williamson to experience the city through the eyes of its residents and locals. “Through this lens, you will see what Dubai truly has to offer, and gain a better understanding of the common threads that bind our communities together,” he wrote.
