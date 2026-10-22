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Dubai Police mourns Major General Khalifa Al Muhairi, who joined force at just 15

Assigned police number 8 in 1956, he rose through the ranks from humble beginnings

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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He served at several police posts and stations, including Zabeel Police Post and Nad Al Sheba Police Station, which he later headed.
He served at several police posts and stations, including Zabeel Police Post and Nad Al Sheba Police Station, which he later headed.

Dubai: Dubai Police has mourned Major General Khalifa bin Dha’en Al Muhairi, one of its pioneering officers, who joined the force at just 15 in 1956 and was assigned police number 8.

Al Muhairi was among the first recruits to join Dubai Police in the year of its establishment. He earned less than 90 rupees a month at the start of a distinguished career that spanned decades and saw him rise through the ranks to become a major general.

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Dubai Police paid tribute to his longstanding service and achievements, particularly his tenure as head of Nad Al Sheba Police Station.

During his career, Al Muhairi served under the first three foreign commanders of Dubai Police before continuing his service under Emirati leadership. He witnessed the force’s development from its early beginnings into a modern law enforcement institution.

He served at several police posts and stations, including Zabeel Police Post and Nad Al Sheba Police Station, which he later headed. He remained with the force until his retirement.

Al Muhairi belonged to the pioneering generation of Emirati officers who helped establish Dubai Police’s foundations and build its national workforce. His contemporaries included Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda, Issa Abdullah Bu Jumaid, Mohammed Ali Abu Frousha, known as “Bin Kalli”, and police officers Ali Hassan and Ahmed Mohammed Yousuf.

Dubai Police prayed for God to have mercy on Al Muhairi, forgive him and grant him a place in Paradise.

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