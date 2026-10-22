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Sheikh Mohammed pays heartfelt tribute to Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri who passes away

Vice President pays tribute to veteran police leader for five decades of dedicated service

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri, who passed away.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri, who passed away.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri, paying tribute to his decades of dedicated service to Dubai, its people and the Al Maktoum family.

In a heartfelt post on his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed described the late officer as one of the nation's loyal sons and a devoted leader of Dubai Police who dedicated five decades of his life to public service.

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“May Allah have mercy on Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri and grant him a place in His spacious Paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“He was one of the nation's loyal men, one of Dubai Police's dedicated leaders, and among the most faithful individuals who devoted five decades of continuous service to the Al Maktoum family and the people.”

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Dubai would always remember those who had served the emirate with loyalty and dedication.

“Dubai never forgets its loyal men. May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Mohammed, and grant your family and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” he added.

The tribute highlighted Al Mheiri's longstanding contribution to Dubai Police and his commitment to serving the emirate and its people throughout a career spanning 50 years.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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