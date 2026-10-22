Vice President pays tribute to veteran police leader for five decades of dedicated service
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri, paying tribute to his decades of dedicated service to Dubai, its people and the Al Maktoum family.
In a heartfelt post on his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed described the late officer as one of the nation's loyal sons and a devoted leader of Dubai Police who dedicated five decades of his life to public service.
“May Allah have mercy on Major General Khalifa Bin Dhaen Al Mheiri and grant him a place in His spacious Paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“He was one of the nation's loyal men, one of Dubai Police's dedicated leaders, and among the most faithful individuals who devoted five decades of continuous service to the Al Maktoum family and the people.”
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Dubai would always remember those who had served the emirate with loyalty and dedication.
“Dubai never forgets its loyal men. May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Mohammed, and grant your family and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” he added.
The tribute highlighted Al Mheiri's longstanding contribution to Dubai Police and his commitment to serving the emirate and its people throughout a career spanning 50 years.